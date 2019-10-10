Annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army is holding its annual traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Friday, October 11th, 2019.

Cameron Eggie, the Executive Director of the Salvation Army, shares they are expecting to feed between 150-200 people.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner takes place between 12-2 pm at the Northern Centre of Hope in the community meal centre located at 9824 – 99th Avenue.

All are welcome for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

If you would like to donate, helping with the cost or give your time to serve or clean up, call 250-261-1933.