0.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday
News

Annual Salvation Army Thanksgiving Dinner on Friday

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Salvation Army is holding its annual traditional Thanksgiving dinner on Friday, October 11th, 2019.

Cameron Eggie, the Executive Director of the Salvation Army, shares they are expecting to feed between 150-200 people.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner takes place between 12-2 pm at the Northern Centre of Hope in the community meal centre located at 9824 – 99th Avenue.

All are welcome for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

If you would like to donate, helping with the cost or give your time to serve or clean up, call 250-261-1933.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleBC Hydro resumes annual debris removal and burning program
Next articleSingh says NDP can ‘work with the rest of Canada’ to draw contrast with Bloc

RECENT STORIES

News

Open House for ‘Sounds of Nature’ at the Peace Gallery North

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Grande Prairie Artist, Emily Lozeron's work will be featured during an open house at...
Read more
News

Government should review Partnership Agreements following new data on caribou population, says Connolly

Scott Brooks -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia released a report reviewing a five-year experiment of a wolf...
Read more
News

BC Hydro resumes annual debris removal and burning program

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the beginning of October, BC Hydro shared they resumed the annual debris removal...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Hydro resumes annual debris removal and burning program

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - At the beginning of October, BC Hydro shared they resumed the annual debris removal and burning program in Site...

The Minister’s statement on World Mental Health Day 2019

Some facts about the federal riding of Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte

Mayor Lori Ackerman awarded the 2019 Canadian Energy Person of the...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.