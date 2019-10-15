3.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Anti-gun activists say Liberal party has best platform on gun control
Election

Anti-gun activists say Liberal party has best platform on gun control

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MONTREAL — The families of people killed in mass shootings in Quebec warned Tuesday that a vote for the Conservative party next Monday is a vote for the gun lobby.

“That’s what we are telling Canadians,” anti-gun activist Heidi Rathjen told reporters. “If the Conservatives get in, the gun lobby will have won.”

Rathjen is with PolySeSouvient, a gun control group formed following the 1989 mass shooting at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique, during which 14 women were murdered. She was joined on Tuesday by family members of people killed in that shooting, as well as Boufeldja Benabdallah, president of the Quebec mosque where six men were shot dead in 2017.

The anti-gun activists held a news conference to announce which political parties they thought were the best on gun control. Rathjen said the Liberals have the most precise promises on anti-gun legislation.

“The Liberal party, the Bloc Quebecois, the New Democratic Party and the Green party all support gun control but the Liberal platform is the strongest,” she said.

The Liberals’ plan bans all so-called “military-style assault rifles,” creates a gun buy-back program and seeks to give authority to municipalities to further restrict or ban handguns.

Conservatives are focused on punishing criminals as opposed to banning weapons. Tory leader Andrew Scheer has promised his government would impose mandatory minimum sentences for certain gun crimes and list known street gangs in the Criminal Code, similar to the way terror groups are identified.

Scheer called the Liberal plan “lazy and ineffective” because it creates more laws for law-abiding gun owners to follow, which he said are ignored by criminals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleWhere the federal leaders are Wednesday, Oct. 16
Next articleFour Green nominees in Quebec made Islamophobic comments, party says

RECENT STORIES

Election

Four Green nominees in Quebec made Islamophobic comments, party says

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The Green party said Tuesday it recently learned of Islamophobic social-media posts by four of its Quebec candidates. The candidates will make public statements...
Read more
Election

Where the federal leaders are Wednesday, Oct. 16

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Wednesday, Oct. 16. All times are local. Will be updated...
Read more
Election

Bloc’s Yves-Francois Blanchet eyes Conservative, Liberal ridings in Quebec City

Canadian Press -
LEVIS, Que. — A confident Yves-Francois Blanchet brought his Bloc Quebecois campaign to the Quebec City area Tuesday, hoping his party's recent...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Prince George RCMP warning hunters that thieves are targeting vehicles with...

Adam Reaburn -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Prince George RCMP are asking hunters to take extra precautions with firearms after a number of firearms have been stolen...

Re-elected Liberal government would stand up for abortion rights in NB:...

Trudeau, Singh jockey for ‘progressive’ votes while Scheer fights in Quebec

Alberta government won’t seek meeting with teen enviro-activist Greta Thunberg

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.