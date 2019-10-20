-1.4 C
Fort St. John
Sunday, October 20, 2019
Election

As campaign ends, Scheer says he's proud of party's 'positive' work
As campaign ends, Scheer says he’s proud of party’s ‘positive’ work

Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he is proud of the campaign his team has run, which he is styling as one of hope.

He says his party has spent the last 39 days making the case for a Conservative majority through a positive campaign with positive ideas.

The Conservative leader says there is still time for voters to look at party platforms and swing tomorrow’s election, with polls suggesting a tight race between Scheer’s party and the Liberals.

Scheer also says he has been transparent during the campaign by taking questions daily from reporters, and is vowing to maintain that openness if elected to govern.

Scheer is spending the final day of the campaign in battlegrounds in and around the Vancouver area before capping it off with a rally tonight.

Among the stops on his agenda is the riding held by former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould, where she is seeking re-election as an Independent after winning as a Liberal in 2015.

This report by the Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2019.

Election News

