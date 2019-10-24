7.2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 24, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Energy News B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility
Energy NewsNews

B.C. backs proposal for liquefied natural gas ship refuelling facility

Canadian Press Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — A proposal to build the first ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas marine refuelling service along the west coast of North America is getting support from the British Columbia government.

A statement from the premier’s office says replacing diesel fuel with LNG has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from marine shipping by at least 20 per cent. 

The province is contributing $25,000 to a study to examine the competitive, environmental and social impact of LNG marine refuelling, also known as bunkering.

Since 2017, B.C. has trucked LNG to the handful of BC Ferries and Seaspan cargo ferries that use it, but the new plan would add a fuelling vessel filled from an onshore terminal in Delta to move LNG directly to large vessels.

Bruce Ralston, Minister of Jobs, Trade and Technology, says LNG-powered container, car carrier and cruise vessels could begin arriving in Vancouver as early as next year.

Global demand for the fuel is expected to exceed nine million tonnes annually by 2025.

A study by PricewaterhouseCoopers for LNG supplier Fortis BC shows a five-year construction period for bunkering infrastructure in Delta could create thousands of jobs and pump $930 million annually into the economy, once the project is complete.

Premier John Horgan says he’s confident B.C. can join the global network of ports providing liquefied natural gas directly to ships.

“This will allow B.C. to have a direct impact on global emissions by reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from visiting vessels.” Horgan said in the statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articlePrecision Drilling reports $3.5M Q3 loss, revenue down from year ago
Next articleUPDATE – Highway 97S closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

RECENT STORIES

News

UPDATE – Highway 97S closed between Dawson Creek and Chetwynd

Adam Reaburn -
UPDATE - Highway 97S is now open in both directions. https://twitter.com/drivebc_ne/status/1187380938138742785?s=21 CHETWYND, B.C. - Highway 97S is closed between Dawson Creek...
Read more
Energy News

Precision Drilling reports $3.5M Q3 loss, revenue down from year ago

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. says it lost $3.5 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of...
Read more
Energy News

Liberals: TMX pipeline could fund $500 million a year in clean energy projects

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — The Liberal government expects to get $500 million a year out of the expanded Trans Mountain pipeline and...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Husky Energy reports third-quarter profit down from year ago mark

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — Husky Energy Inc. says it earned $273 million in its latest quarter, down from $545 million in the same quarter last year. The...

BC Government announces support for proposal of LNG ship-refuelling facility

Former Conservative MP Jay Hill convinced western provinces should leave Canada...

Fort St John non-profit groups request $584,000 in Base Budget Grants...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.