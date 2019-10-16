BC Coroners Service releases updated illicit drug death reports

VICTORIA, B.C. – The BC Coroners Service has published updated reports on illicit drug toxicity deaths and fentanyl-detected drug deaths to the end of August 2019.
In Northern BC, Illicit Drug Deaths have decreased from 98 in 2018 to 47 in 2019
Key preliminary findings of British Columbia drug deaths reports are below, the following Data according to the Coroners Service are subject to change;
- In August 2019, there were 79 suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths, a 37% decrease from the number of deaths in August 2018 (125), and a 13% increase from the number of deaths occurring in July 2019 (70).
- There were approximately 2.5 illicit drug toxicity deaths per day in August 2019.
- For the first eight months of 2019, there were 690 illicit drug toxicity deaths, a decrease of 33% over the same eight-month period in 2018 when 1,037 were reported.
- In 2019, 71% of those deaths were aged 30 to 59 years. Individuals aged 19 to 59 years accounted for 89% of all illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2019.
- Males accounted for 77% of all suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2019.
- By the local health area, the rates of illicit drug toxicity deaths are highest in Princeton, Grand Forks, Hope, Vancouver (aggregate) and Keremeos (see Table 16 in the report for details).
- Fentanyl was detected in more than 85% of illicit drug toxicity deaths in 2018 and 2019.
- No deaths have been reported at supervised consumption sites or drug overdose prevention sites.
The Government shares the following tips to help respond to overdoses, promote harm reduction and raise awareness about treatment options available:
- Always carry a naloxone kit, even if you do not use drugs. Call 911 if you see an overdose.
- If using drugs, have them checked if you can, and never use alone. Use at a supervised consumption site or overdose prevention site if you can.
- If you think you might have a substance-use disorder, talk to your health provider about available treatments.
For more on the Illicit drug toxicity death report; CLICK HERE
Fentanyl-detected death report; CLICK HERE