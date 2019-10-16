BC Coroners Service releases updated illicit drug death reports

VICTORIA, B.C. – The BC Coroners Service has published updated reports on illicit drug toxicity deaths and fentanyl-detected drug deaths to the end of August 2019.

In Northern BC, Illicit Drug Deaths have decreased from 98 in 2018 to 47 in 2019

Key preliminary findings of British Columbia drug deaths reports are below, the following Data according to the Coroners Service are subject to change;