BC COS reminds residents to secure attractants as bear hibernation begins

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As we begin to enter the Fall season, bears are starting to prepare for hibernation and the B.C. Conservation Officer Services would like to remind British Columbians of bear safety tips.

Since the bears are entering hibernation, Conservation Officer, Nicole Caithness, says the bears will be foraging for food 20 hours a day in order to rack up the high amount of calories needed for hibernation.

Caithness says it is important that all residents do their part to prevent attracting bears by securing all commercial and residential attractants, such as garbage disposal bins.

According to Caithness, Officers will be conducting audits across the province to ensure that communities are in compliance.

Failure to comply risks being issued a Dangerous Wildlife Protection Order or a $230.00 fine.

More bear safety tips can be found at bearsmart.com.