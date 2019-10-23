BC Government announces support for proposal of LNG ship-refuelling facility

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The B.C. Government has announced that it is joining the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and FortisBC to establish the first ship-to-ship LNG marine refuelling, or bunkering, service facility on the west coast of North America.

According to the Government, the use of LNG to power the world’s ocean-going vessels is forecast to expand and B.C. is well-positioned to benefit from this growth.

Premier John Horgan says establishing this facility will allow B.C. to have a direct impact on global emissions by reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions from visiting vessels.

Horgan says it will also create more jobs and opportunities for British Columbians.

Once the bunkering service is complete, it is estimated that it could have an annual economic impact of $930 million and facilitate about 3,170 full-time equivalent person years of employment.