BC Hydro and School District 60 students help to construct Essential Service House

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – In partnership with B.C. Hydro, students from School District 60 helped construct a new B.C. Hydro Essential Service House.

According to Hydro, the purpose of constructing the 1,375 square foot house is to attract and retain essential service personnel such as a doctor, nurse, fire chief, or other medical and emergency staff to Hudson’s Hope.

Students from Hudson’s Hope Secondary helped build the house from the foundation to lock-up, readying it for electricians, plumbers and other trades.

In turn, the students gained 450 work-based hours towards completion of their Carpentry Apprenticeship.

Hydro says they will continue to maintain ownership of the house and will be rented out to eligible renters on an “as needed” basis.

The house was also designed to serve as a show home for the new Lucas Subdivision.