10.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Former Hudson’s Hope coucillor Nicole Gilliss, Hudson’s Hope Mayor Dave Heiberg, Principal Derrek Beam, Hudson’s Hope Secondary, School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci, Hudson’s Hope Councillor Pat Markin, Hudson’s Hope Secondary students Dylan Beswick, Taylor Rowe, Dimitriy Gortman, Liam Lepine, and James Cryderman, Miah Phelps and Mattias Gibbs of B.C. Hydro. Source B.C. Hydro
Home News BC Hydro and School District 60 students help to construct Essential Service...
NewsRegional

BC Hydro and School District 60 students help to construct Essential Service House

Avatar Scott Brooks

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – In partnership with B.C. Hydro, students from School District 60 helped construct a new B.C. Hydro Essential Service House.

According to Hydro, the purpose of constructing the 1,375 square foot house is to attract and retain essential service personnel such as a doctor, nurse, fire chief, or other medical and emergency staff to Hudson’s Hope.

Students from Hudson’s Hope Secondary helped build the house from the foundation to lock-up, readying it for electricians, plumbers and other trades.

In turn, the students gained 450 work-based hours towards completion of their Carpentry Apprenticeship.

Hydro says they will continue to maintain ownership of the house and will be rented out to eligible renters on an “as needed” basis.

The house was also designed to serve as a show home for the new Lucas Subdivision.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleInvestigation finds misuse of funds, scant oversight at Alberta Energy Regulator
Next articleWhere the party leaders are Saturday

RECENT STORIES

News

Sections of 102 Street to be closed this weekend for installation of traffic signalization upgrades

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John would like to notify drivers of a road...
Read more
Energy News

Investigation finds misuse of funds, scant oversight at Alberta Energy Regulator

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — A government investigation concludes the former head of the Alberta Energy Regulator grossly mismanaged public funds in a...
Read more
Energy News

Regulator-versus-regulator warning issued over gas line to customs office

Canadian Press -
CALGARY — The latest regulatory battle concerning a cross-border energy pipeline has broken out between two branches of the federal...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Hydro and School District 60 students help to construct Essential...

Scott Brooks -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - In partnership with B.C. Hydro, students from School District 60 helped construct a new B.C. Hydro Essential Service House. According to...

Investigation finds misuse of funds, scant oversight at Alberta Energy Regulator

Regulator-versus-regulator warning issued over gas line to customs office

Fort St John RCMP see rise in theft of valuables from...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.