BC Hydro GO Fund supports community organizations in the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C – The Tansi Friendship Centre Society received a $10,000 donation from BC Hydro through the Site C project’s Generate Opportunities (GO) Fund.

The grant was put towards the society’s Chetwynd Student Support Program will receive the funding to help provide school supplies to children in need, and helps local families provide healthy snacks for their school-aged children. This program also teaches family members of the children about healthy food preparation.

“Back-to-school was made easier for many families in Chetwynd through the BC Hydro GO Fund,” said Leatha Dowd, executive director of the Tansi Friendship Centre Society. “We are very fortunate to be able to provide low-income families in our community with back-to-school supplies and help with school lunches.”

The $800,000 GO Fund was established in 2016 to support non-profit organizations in the Peace Region that provide services to children, families and seniors. According to BC Hydro, $391,091 has been distributed to 44 projects to date.

Applications for funding are accepted on an ongoing basis and funds are distributed quarterly over an eight-year period.

