News

BC Hydro resumes annual debris removal and burning program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the beginning of October, BC Hydro shared they resumed the annual debris removal and burning program in Site C project areas.

BC Hydro warns, residents may notice higher levels of burning than in previous years, as clearing activities have advanced substantially.

Posted to the website, BC Hydro states they are committed to safely and responsibly advancing the Site C project. As part of this, we are clearing vegetation, where practical, from the future reservoir area to help ensure boater safety and reduce impacts to dam operations.

The notice also shares, there will be clearing along the Highway 29 realignment right-of-way and transmission line corridor.

According to BC Hydro, merchantable trees will be hauled to local mills. Smaller trees will remain in the lower reaches and on steep slopes. Leftover debris which impacts boater safety will be burned, bucked into short logs, chipped or mulched. BC Hydro explains its ability to sell the trees is based on factors such as size, species, and location. Due to recent closures of local mills has reduced the market for some of the trees that are being cleared.

The notice continues by sharing over the coming months, the public should be prepared for increased smoke and lower visibility while BC Hydro burns and disposes of the debris. By planning and monitoring any burning carefully, including the timing, size and location of the woodpiles, and the smoke being emitted.

These burning activities will follow the Site C Smoke Management Plan and will only take place during custom venting windows authorized under provincial regulations, specific to Site C.

To find up-to-date information on planned burning, CLICK HERE.

If you see an uncontrolled fire or forest fire, please immediately contact the BC Wildfire Service at 1 800 663 5555 or *5555 on a cell.

