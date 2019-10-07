BC Hydro says crews are out trying to restore service

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With large sections of the city and surrounding areas without power BC Hydro shares, they are working to restore power.

Bob Gammer, Community Relations for BC Hydro, says there is no estimated time of restoration of service at this time, yet crews are on the scene starting to do their work, have been assigned or are on route.

BC Hydro crews are looking for all signs of trouble, likely trees on lines and looking for those types of faults they need to clear off before they can restore power, shared Gammer.

“We suspect it is the wind that is causing the outage in connection with trees,” said Gammer.

When its too windy branches connect with powerlines and even trees may have fallen oven or are resting on lines, suspects Gammer.

To stay up to date with the progress of restoration Gammer directs customers to visit the BC Hydro website under ‘Power Outage’ then continue to either the ‘View List’ by clicking; HERE.