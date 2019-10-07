-0.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 7, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News BC Hydro says crews are out trying to restore service
News

BC Hydro says crews are out trying to restore service

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With large sections of the city and surrounding areas without power BC Hydro shares, they are working to restore power.

Bob Gammer, Community Relations for BC Hydro, says there is no estimated time of restoration of service at this time, yet crews are on the scene starting to do their work, have been assigned or are on route.

BC Hydro crews are looking for all signs of trouble, likely trees on lines and looking for those types of faults they need to clear off before they can restore power, shared Gammer.

“We suspect it is the wind that is causing the outage in connection with trees,” said Gammer.

When its too windy branches connect with powerlines and even trees may have fallen oven or are resting on lines, suspects Gammer.

To stay up to date with the progress of restoration Gammer directs customers to visit the BC Hydro website under ‘Power Outage’ then continue to either the ‘View List’ by clicking; HERE.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleBraden Road closed due to collision
Next articleAlberta to introduce bills on farm safety, greenhouse gas emissions

RECENT STORIES

News

Blue Bin program being removed from Fort St. John

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Association (NPGA) and the Canadian Diabetes Association (CDA) have jointly...
Read more
News

Accident on the South Taylor Hill on Saturday leads to investigation

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Saturday, September 5th, 2019 at approximately 12:10 PM police and emergency services responded to a serious...
Read more
News

Alberta to introduce bills on farm safety, greenhouse gas emissions

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — Alberta's government house leader says new rules will be introduced this fall on farm safety and reducing large-scale greenhouse...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Accident on the South Taylor Hill on Saturday leads to investigation

Tracy Teves -
TAYLOR, B.C. - Saturday, September 5th, 2019 at approximately 12:10 PM police and emergency services responded to a serious injury, two-vehicle collision on south...

Alberta to introduce bills on farm safety, greenhouse gas emissions

BC Hydro says crews are out trying to restore service

Braden Road closed due to collision

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.