News

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project.

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project from Thursday, October 24 to Sunday, October 27th, 2019 in the following locations:

  • Peace Hill FSR, approximately 7km SSW of Hudson’s Hope
  • Peace Canyon Road, south side of the Peace River, approximately 6km SW of Hudson’s Hope
  • South bank of the Peace River roughly 3.5 km SE of Bear Flat.

BC Hydro burns debris that cannot be removed, mulched or chipped. BC Hydro states burning is carefully planned and monitored. This includes the timing, size and location of the woodpiles, and the amount of smoke emitted.

To view regulatory requirements and the Site C Smoke Management Plan, CLICK HERE.

BC Hydro shares burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window. A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse the smoke.

