6.8 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of...
News

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

Avatar Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project.

Thursday, October 17 to Sunday, October 20 burning will take place;

  • Peace Hill FSR, approximately 7km SSW of Hudson’s Hope
  • Peace Canyon Road, south side of the Peace River, approximately 6km SW of Hudson’s Hope

BC Hydro burns debris that cannot be removed, mulched or chipped. BC Hydro states burning is carefully planned and monitored. This includes the timing, size and location of the woodpiles, and the amount of smoke emitted.

To view regulatory requirements and the Site C Smoke Management Plan, CLICK HERE.

BC Hydro shares burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window. A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse the smoke.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.mystagingwebsite.com
Previous articleBloc leader calls on Canada to let exiled Catalan leader enter the country
Next articleBlack Swan Energy officially opens Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility

RECENT STORIES

News

West Coast Olefins Ltd now entering regulatory approval process for Petrochemical complex

Tracy Teves -
CALGARY, AB - In an interview shared in the Journal of Commerce, Ken James, President and CEO of Calgary-based...
Read more
Energy News

Alberta truck convoy plans counter-protest to climate rally with Greta Thunberg

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON — A group oil and gas supporters is planning a counter-rally when Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg shows...
Read more
Energy News

Black Swan Energy officially opens Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Calgary-based Black Swan Energy held an official opening, on Wednesday, for its Nig Creek...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part...

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project. Thursday, October 17 to Sunday,...

Bloc leader calls on Canada to let exiled Catalan leader enter...

Fall chocolatey-mint Girl Guide cookies are available now in British Columbia

Scheer promising carbon tax will be history by January if he...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.