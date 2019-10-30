BC Oil & Gas Commission to collaborate with local First Nations on restoration projects in Northeast BC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Oil & Gas Commission has announced that it will be working with the Saulteau First Nations to advance several new land restoration initiatives in Northeast British Columbia.

On May 31, 2019, the Commission introduced a new regulation, making B.C. the first province in western Canada to require the restoration of oil and gas wells as part of its Comprehensive Liability Management Plan.

According to the OGC, the new regulation addresses the long-standing concerns raised by

Indigenous communities and members of the public about the pace of restoration on inactive oil and gas sites.

In addition, the OGC says the new regulation increases opportunities for Indigenous communities and landowners to identify high priority sites for restoration.

According to the OGC, work on dormant sites has already begun and once fully implemented, will result in the restoration of over 10,000 well sites by 2036.