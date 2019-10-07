BC Transit to offer free transit for voters on Federal Election Day, October 21

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – In order to make it easier for residents to get out and vote, B.C. Transit and eight local government partners across the province will be offering free transit on federal election day, Monday, October 21.

According to B.C. Transit, the opportunity of offering free transit to voters will help make it easier for residents to get to the polls and cast their ballots.

In Fort St. John, free transit will be offered to residents and handyDART customers that are heading to cast a vote but are unable to provide their own transportation to the polling station.

The general election day for federal voting will be taking place on Monday, October 21, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Fort St. John Senior Citizens Hall.

For more information on routes and schedules, you can visit bctransit.com.