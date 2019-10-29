-1 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Forest Fire. Photo by BC Wildfire Service
BC Wildfire Service invests in research looking at wildland firefighter health

Avatar Scott Brooks

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service has announced that it has provided $305,000 to help fund two research projects.

According to the Wildfire Service, the two research projects will benefit wildland firefighters and associated personnel by looking into their health and wellness.

The University of Northern British Columbia and the University of Alberta are conducting the studies to learn more about how firefighting activities affect the health of fire crews.

The Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, Doug Donaldson, says these studies will allow the Government to better support the firefighters’ long-term health and well-being.

All research is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020.

For more information, you can visit bcwildfire.ca.

