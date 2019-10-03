Beard’s Brewing Oktoberfest Fundraiser for Literacy Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local Beard’s Brewing is hosting an Octoberfest Fundraiser with proceeds going to the Fort St. John Literacy Society.

Friday, October 4th, 2019, from 5:00 – 10:00 pm, celebrate Oktoberfest and support the Literacy Society with $1.00 from every stein purchased will be donated.

There will be a $15 plate available that includes; Brat, sauerkraut, and a dough pretzel with cupcakes by donations. There are limited food quantities.

There will also be prizes for best beard and best Oktoberfest costume.

Stephen Beard, Owner of Beard’s Brewing shares, as part of their business model is to put community first and support local.

“We want to support groups that support local,” said Beard. “This is a good opportunity to support this amazing community.”