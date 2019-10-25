1 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 25, 2019
Beaverlodge RCMP warning drivers to avoid Highway 43 due to winter storm

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Due to winter weather conditions, the Beaverlodge RCMP are warning drivers that Highway 43 is impassable.

As of Friday morning, Police say they are on Highway 43 assisting with traffic while tow trucks are working to get four semi-trailer trucks out of the ditches.

According to RCMP, traffic is not getting through on Highway 43 in either direction from Range Road 132 west to the B.C. border.

The RCMP strongly suggests that motorists should avoid the area, or be prepared to expect a long delay while the semi-trailer trucks are removed from the road.

Highway traffic is hindered today by heavy snow and poor road conditions in the Beaverlodge area.

