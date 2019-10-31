2 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, October 31, 2019
Benefit for Adaura Cayford at Ma Murray Gym

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Highland Dance Society will be hosting a benefit to raise funds for Adaura Cayford and her family.

This Saturday, November 2nd, 2019, from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM, the event is being held at the Ma Murray Gym with entrance into the benefit by a donation.

The Fort St. John Highland Dancers will be performing traditional dances and choreography. There will be a silent auction, 50/50 draw and other opportunities to support this family.

In August, 9-year-old Adaura Cayford was airlifted to Vancouver’s B.C. Children’s Hospital with an inoperable brain tumour known as DIPG.

Cayford’s mother, Isabelle, had to shut down her family-owned salon as the family of six had to be down in Vancouver at Cayford’s bedside.

GoFundMe account had been set up to help the family financially during this difficult time.

Adaura and her family have been part of the Fort St. John Highland Dance community for many years.

