7.6 C
Fort St. John
Friday, October 18, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Bernier surprised by Bloc's popularity, says People's party more nationalistic
Election

Bernier surprised by Bloc’s popularity, says People’s party more nationalistic

Canadian Press Canadian Press

QUEBEC — People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says he’s a bit surprised by the popularity of the Bloc Quebecois and its leader, Yves-Francois Blanchet.

Bernier told reporters Friday if Quebecers knew more about his party, they might be less inclined to vote Bloc.

The PPC leader said his policies are as nationalistic, if not more, than those of Blanchet.

Bernier said a PPC government would reduce immigration and ensure Quebec gets to choose which newcomers it would accept.

He added his government would also increase the ratio of economic immigrants accepted into Canada and make them take a values test, similar to the proposal put forward by Quebec Premier Francois Legault.

“With regards to immigration, we are the only party that is responding to (Legault’s) aspirations,” said the PPC leader.

Bernier was attempting to position his party as the defender of the policies of Legault’s popular and self-professed nationalistic government.

The Bloc has campaigned in a similar manner and has seen its support increase in the polls. Recent surveys suggest the party is fighting for first place in Quebec with the Liberals.

Bernier also promised to respect provincial jurisdiction and the Canadian Constitution. That meant ending federal transfers to the provinces for health care, he said.

In their place, Bernier said, he would transfer tax points to the provinces so they can collect their own health-care revenues.

He said a big reason his party isn’t more popular in Quebec is because voters there don’t his know its platform.

“The rise of the Bloc Quebec is a little bit surprising,” he said. “But if we look at our electoral platform, and I compare it to the Bloc Quebecois’, I can say that nationalist Quebecers have a place in our party.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleTrudeau refuses to say whether he thinks Bill 21 is discriminatory
Next articleNorthern Lights College to receive $185,000 in funding to expand health care assistant training

RECENT STORIES

Election

Scheer seeks guarantee SNC-related documents will be saved by bureaucrats

Canadian Press -
SAINT-GEORGES, Que. — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has written to the government's top bureaucrat to ask him keep a...
Read more
Election

Trudeau refuses to say whether he thinks Bill 21 is discriminatory

Canadian Press -
WHITBY, Ont. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is refusing to say whether he thinks Quebec's secularism law is discriminatory,...
Read more
Election

Anti-abortion group aims to help pro-lifers gain positions in MPs’ offices

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A group whose mission is to elect candidates committed to restricting access to abortions in Canada is trying to...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Anti-abortion group aims to help pro-lifers gain positions in MPs’ offices

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — A group whose mission is to elect candidates committed to restricting access to abortions in Canada is trying to recruit pro-life people to staff newly...

Northern Health seeking contractor for Meals on Wheels in Fort St...

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host two-game home series this weekend...

Scheer denies spreading ‘misinformation’ in predicting unannounced Liberal taxes

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.