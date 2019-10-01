11.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
An artist rendering of the new Halfway River bridge. Source B.C. Hydro
Home News Bids submitted for the replacement of Halfway River bridge
NewsSite C

Bids submitted for the replacement of Halfway River bridge

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bids have been submitted for the replacement of the Halfway River bridge.

As part of B.C. Hydro’s project to realign Highway 29 for the Site C reservoir, four bridges will need to be replaced, with the Halfway River bridge as a top priority.

The cost to build a new 1,042-metre bridge is estimated to be between $104 million to $134 million.

Bids for the bridge replacement were submitted by seven contractors and joint ventures from British Columbia and Alberta.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is now in the process of reviewing those bids.

B.C. Hydro says work is being done to prepare for the filling of the Site C reservoir, which will widen the Peace River and cover parts of the existing highway.

The filling of the reservoir is scheduled to take place sometime in early 2023.

More information on the Highway 29 realignment project can be found on the Site C Project’s website.

Here is a list of bids from contractors and joint ventures for the replacement of the Halfway River bridge:

  • PCL Constructors Westcoast Inc. (Richmond) – $134,275,613.00
  • Ledcor CMI Ltd. (Edmonton) – $131,281,266.89
  • Gateway Infrastructure Group (New Westminster) – $128,036,625.26
  • Flatiron-Aecon JV (Richmond) – $122,438,374.15
  • Surespan Construction (North Vancouver) – $117,774,865.07
  • Pennecon Heavy Civil Ltd & Jim Dent Const. Ltd JV (Nisku, Alberta) – $114,899,000
  • Eiffage-Infracon Halfway River JV (Nisku, Alberta) – $104,569,326.00

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleWhere the party leaders are Wednesday
Next articleFirst Annual Peace Fall Rugby 7s Classic tonight in Dawson Creek

RECENT STORIES

News

Province to provide funding for urban deer management projects

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - To help fund urban deer management projects, the Government of British Columbia is providing up to $100,000 in funding. According...
Read more
News

Wokeley sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder of Pamela Napoleon

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Leon Wokeley appeared in Fort St. John B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, October 1,...
Read more
News

The Commonwealth Comedy Tour Fundraiser for Adaura Cayford by the LIDO

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The LIDO Theatre has announced 100 percent of the proceeds from the Commonwealth Comedy...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

City of Fort St. John Recreation to offer Drop-In Fitness classes...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Recreation is offering Drop-In Fitness classes at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Starting October 1,...

As third-party group count tops 2015 tally, five highlights of recent...

Province to provide funding for urban deer management projects

U.S. Chamber pushing late-November USMCA ratification, expects Canada on board

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.