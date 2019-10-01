Bids submitted for the replacement of Halfway River bridge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bids have been submitted for the replacement of the Halfway River bridge.

As part of B.C. Hydro’s project to realign Highway 29 for the Site C reservoir, four bridges will need to be replaced, with the Halfway River bridge as a top priority.

The cost to build a new 1,042-metre bridge is estimated to be between $104 million to $134 million.

Bids for the bridge replacement were submitted by seven contractors and joint ventures from British Columbia and Alberta.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is now in the process of reviewing those bids.

B.C. Hydro says work is being done to prepare for the filling of the Site C reservoir, which will widen the Peace River and cover parts of the existing highway.

The filling of the reservoir is scheduled to take place sometime in early 2023.

More information on the Highway 29 realignment project can be found on the Site C Project’s website.

Here is a list of bids from contractors and joint ventures for the replacement of the Halfway River bridge: