An aerial view of Black Swan Energy's Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility. Source Black Swan Energy
Energy News

Black Swan Energy officially opens Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Calgary-based Black Swan Energy held an official opening, on Wednesday, for its Nig Creek Gas Processing Facility, located north of Fort St. John.

In attendance for the celebration and tour was Chief of the Blueberry River First Nations, Marvin Yahey, Mayor of Fort St. John and 2019 Canadian Energy Person of the Year, Lori Ackerman and Liberal MLA for Peace River North, Dan Davies.

According to Black Swan, the $200 million, 100 million cubic feet per day Nig Creek facility will deliver natural gas to pipelines flowing to diverse North American markets, and the associated propane production will largely be exported to premium Far East markets.

To date, Black Swan has invested $1.2 billion in the area and has plans to invest another $1 billion dollars over the next five years for further facility expansions.

