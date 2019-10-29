Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 37th Annual Awards Banquet on Sunday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its 37th Annual Awards Banquet on Sunday night.
In attendance for the event was 26 people to celebrate the end of the 2019 cycling season.
Taking top honours was Nicholas Guliov for the Men’s Combine Cup and Kristine Bock for the Women’s Combine Cup.
Here is the complete list of award recipients:
Combine Cup – Men: Nicholas Guliov
Combine Cup – Women: Kristine Bock
Peewee Boys12 and Under: Brett McCracken
Mini-me Boys 13 to 14: Matthew Mitchell
Mini-me Girls 13 to 14: Madison McCracken
Cadet Boys 15 to 16: Tanner McCracken
Junior Boys 17 to 18: Nicholas Guliov
Junior Girls 17 to 18: Amanda Mitchell
Senior Men 19 to 29: Robert Sapp
Masters A Men 30 to 39: Lucas Brand
Masters A Women 30 to 39: Heather McCracken
Masters B Men 40 to 49: Dan Webster
Masters B Women 40 to 49: Kristine Bock
Masters C Men 50 to 59: Calvin McCracken
Masters D Men 60 to 69: Pat Ferris
Masters E Men 70+: Richard Wood
Most Improved: Sam Keats
Halfwheel: Heather McCracken
Time Trial Men: Ray Avanthay (23:12)
Time Trial Women: Heather McCracken (27:10)