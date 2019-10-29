Blizzard Bicycle Club holds 37th Annual Awards Banquet on Sunday night

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Blizzard Bicycle Club held its 37th Annual Awards Banquet on Sunday night.

In attendance for the event was 26 people to celebrate the end of the 2019 cycling season.

Taking top honours was Nicholas Guliov for the Men’s Combine Cup and Kristine Bock for the Women’s Combine Cup.

Here is the complete list of award recipients:

Combine Cup – Men: Nicholas Guliov

Combine Cup – Women: Kristine Bock

Peewee Boys12 and Under: Brett McCracken

Mini-me Boys 13 to 14: Matthew Mitchell

Mini-me Girls 13 to 14: Madison McCracken

Cadet Boys 15 to 16: Tanner McCracken

Junior Boys 17 to 18: Nicholas Guliov

Junior Girls 17 to 18: Amanda Mitchell

Senior Men 19 to 29: Robert Sapp

Masters A Men 30 to 39: Lucas Brand

Masters A Women 30 to 39: Heather McCracken

Masters B Men 40 to 49: Dan Webster

Masters B Women 40 to 49: Kristine Bock

Masters C Men 50 to 59: Calvin McCracken

Masters D Men 60 to 69: Pat Ferris

Masters E Men 70+: Richard Wood

Most Improved: Sam Keats

Halfwheel: Heather McCracken

Time Trial Men: Ray Avanthay (23:12)

Time Trial Women: Heather McCracken (27:10)