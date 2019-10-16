2.4 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Election Bloc leader says Tories should have shown love to Quebec earlier in...
Election

Bloc leader says Tories should have shown love to Quebec earlier in campaign

Canadian Press Canadian Press

CANDIAC, Que. — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says the recent Conservative push for votes in Quebec is too little too late as the prospect of a minority government looms.

Blanchet compared Tory Leader Andrew Scheer today to a desperate boyfriend expressing his love for a scorned partner after they had already shown him the door.

The Bloc leader was referencing Scheer’s recent campaign stops in Quebec, where the Conservative leader gave a rousing speech to supporters highlighting promises specific to the province’s voters.

Blanchet says his own party is gaining support at the expense of the Conservatives — comments that are backed up by recent polling.

Polling suggests the Bloc’s rise is raising the prospect of a Conservative- or Liberal-led minority government after the Oct. 21 election.

Blanchet is refusing to commit to propping up any potential minority government, instead vowing to look at proposed legislation piece-by-piece.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 16, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous article‘Beyond appearance’: Singh makes pitch to Quebec voters on shared values
Next articleTrudeau accuses Tories of running ‘one of the dirtiest, nastiest campaigns’

RECENT STORIES

Election

Trudeau accuses Tories of running ‘one of the dirtiest, nastiest campaigns’

Canadian Press -
MONTREAL — The Conservatives are running one of the dirtiest, nastiest election campaigns Canadians have ever seen, Justin Trudeau...
Read more
Election

‘Beyond appearance’: Singh makes pitch to Quebec voters on shared values

Canadian Press -
HUDSON, Que. — NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has seen a more welcoming attitude from Quebec voters toward...
Read more
Election

Singh invokes memory of Layton as federal leaders make final pitch in Quebec

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is invoking the legacy of his venerated predecessor, hoping that the memory of...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

Election

Singh invokes memory of Layton as federal leaders make final pitch...

Canadian Press -
OTTAWA — New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh is invoking the legacy of his venerated predecessor, hoping that the memory of Jack Layton — the principal...

Andrew Scheer wraps up Quebec campaign alongside star candidate

Scheer makes play for reworked federation in bid to thwart rise...

Scheer makes play for reworked federation in bid to thwart rise...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.