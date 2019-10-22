1.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Election

Bloc Quebecois expects to have leverage in new Parliament, keeps strategy secret

MONTREAL — Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says he expects to have significant leverage in the minority Parliament.

But Blanchet declined to give details today on how he would pressure the governing Liberals into making concessions for the benefit of Quebecers.

The sovereigntist party won 32 seats in Monday’s election, which would be enough to help the minority Liberals pass legislation.

But the NDP, with its 24 seats, could also combine with the Liberals to reach a majority of votes in the Commons — without any help from the Bloc.

Blanchet says he is a committed Quebec sovereigntist but recognizes that Quebecers did not give his party a mandate to actively promote independence.

The Bloc more than tripled its seat count Monday, up from the 10 seats it won in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.

