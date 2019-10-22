Bob Zimmer declared incumbent for PG-PR-NR, well ahead of other candidates

0.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament - Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies
Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The polls officially closed at 7:00 p.m. for the 2019 Canada Federal Election and here are the election results for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies.

It has been confirmed, as of 7:45 p.m., that Incumbent and Conservative Candidate, Bob Zimmer, will serve another term as Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies with well over 2,100 votes.

Zimmer won the riding well ahead of the other candidates with the Liberals in a far second of only just over 300 votes.

Overall results for the entire country can be found here.

Another article will soon follow as reaction is gathered from Zimmer.

Election News

