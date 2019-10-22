Bob Zimmer declared incumbent for PG-PR-NR, well ahead of other candidates

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The polls officially closed at 7:00 p.m. for the 2019 Canada Federal Election and here are the election results for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies.

It has been confirmed, as of 7:45 p.m., that Incumbent and Conservative Candidate, Bob Zimmer, will serve another term as Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies with well over 2,100 votes.

Zimmer won the riding well ahead of the other candidates with the Liberals in a far second of only just over 300 votes.

Another article will soon follow as reaction is gathered from Zimmer.