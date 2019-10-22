1.2 C
Conservative incumbent Bob Zimmer was surrounded by his family during his speech on Monday night following the election results at his Candidate office in Fort St. John. Photo by Scott Brooks
Bob Zimmer gains 70 percent of the vote during 2019 Federal Election

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Conservative Incumbent Bob Zimmer was re-elected on Monday night to serve a third term as Member of Parliament for the riding of Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies in the 2019 Canada Federal Election.

Once all 233 polls within the riding were totalled, Zimmer received 69.8 percent of the vote or a total of 38,157 out of 54,597 of votes.

Mavis Erickson of the Liberals came in a far second with 6,304 votes.

Marcia Luccock of the NDPs came in third with 5,013 votes.

Catharine Kendall of the Greens came in fourth with 3,395 votes, while Ron Vaillant of the People’s Party placed fifth with 1,728 votes.

Nationally, the Liberals were able to form a minority government with 157 seats, compared to the Conservatives earning a total of 121 seats.

According to Elections Canada, a total of 17.8 million Canadians voted in the 2019 Election.

The full election results can be found on energeticcity.ca.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
