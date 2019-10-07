Braden Road closed due to collision

UPDATE as of 11:00 a.m. – The road is open to single lane alternating traffic.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Braden road is closed due to a collision.

According to Drivebc.ca, the Braden road is closed 5km west of Highway 97 due to a collision. There is no estimate on when the road will open again.

Eyewitnesses tell us the Taylor Fire Department, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP are all on scene. Taylor Fire Rescue was dispatched to the collision before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Drivebc.ca says an alternate route around the collision is using the Semple/Mason 237 road.

The next update on the status of the road will be provided at 11 a.m.