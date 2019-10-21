Busy weekend for NPSS Grizzlies Volleyball and Cross Country

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It was a busy weekend for Grizzlies Athletics, as all three volleyball teams were in Dawson Creek and the cross country team competed at the Zone Championships.

Jordynn McPherson (Grade 12), Tristan Hynes (Grade 12), Carter Collins (Grade 11) and Kane Schreiner (Grade 10) represented North Peace at the NCD Zone Championships at Bear Mountain in Dawson Creek.

It was a chilly day for running, with some fresh snow on the ground. Kane started the day with a great 4km race in the junior boys division. He finished in second place, with a time of 16:56. Jordy was up next in the 5km Senior Girls division. With a goal of finishing in the top 10, Jordy started off strong and was able to keep a good pace for the whole race. She finished in eighth place with a time of 28:19.

Tristan and Carter finished the day off strong in the 5km Senior Boys division. Carter, with a goal of finishing in the top 10, had a great race and with a time of 25:58 and finished in 10th. Tristan finished in 14th with a time of 29:53. All four runners qualified to compete in the Provincial Championships in Abbotsford on November 2. Congrats Grizzlies!

The senior boys had a great weekend, winning the Dawson Creek tournament for the third year in a row. The junior girls had a weekend full of uphill battles against some seasoned senior teams. They finished in 10th place and are ready to take on the Dawson Creek junior tournament this coming weekend.

The senior girls had their best result of the season this weekend. After a tough opening match up against the Dawson Creek seniors, the girls finished pool play in third place, putting them up against the Dawson juniors in the quarter-finals. A win in the quarters secureda semi-final battle against Charles Spencer. After falling short against Charles Spencer, and then to Sexsmith in the third place match, the girls finished the tournament in fourth.

Up Next: The senior teams are in Grande Prairie October 25 and 26 at GP Comp. The junior girls are in Dawson Creek October 25 and 26 for the junior tournament.

Athlete of the Week: Kane Schreiner (Gr. 10, Cross Country)

Kane pulled off an outstanding second place finish at Zones this weekend after recovering from a calf injury sustained a month ago. Kane has just recently got back in to training and this only his second race of the season. Congrats Kane, and good luck at Provincials!