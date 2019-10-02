15.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Sports

Busy year ahead for North Peace Gymnastics Association

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association has a busy year ahead with a number of meetings and events scheduled.

One of the meetings taking place is the Annual General Meeting on October 29.

Chantelle Yates, of the NPGA, says she is excited for this upcoming year with the hopes of hitting the 1,000 member mark and is looking forward to adding new Board members to the Club.

According to Yates, the Club is always looking for new members to join the Board and various committees in order to help out with fundraising, grant writing, and other much-needed duties to help keep the Club running.

“We’re always looking for new volunteers, new people, who are willing to sit as a member of our Board or even as a committee. We’re always looking for committee members to help with different things from fundraising, to programming, grant writing, and things like that.”

The AGM is taking place on October 29, at 6:30 p.m., at the Party Room in the NPGA facilities on 95 Avenue.

Other happenings coming up this year at North Peace Gymnastics is a ‘Seniors Can Move’ pilot program for seniors 65+. The NPGA is one of 10 clubs from across B.C. to be selected to take part in this pilot program.

In order to run this program, Yates says the Club is currently fundraising to install an Automated External Defibrillator.

For more information on any of the meetings and events happening at the NPGA, you can call 250-787-5327 or visit npga.ca.

