Thursday, October 3, 2019
The Canadian Cancer Society's Kordyban Lodge in Prince George. Source CCS
Canadian Cancer Society launches new campaign to help ease financial burden for guests at Kordyban Lodge

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Canadian Cancer Society is launching a new campaign to help lighten the financial strain for patients that are seeking treatment at the Kordyban Lodge in Prince George.

The Kordyban Lodge serves cancer patients of Northern B.C. and the new campaign ‘Peace of Mind’ aims to ease the financial burden associated with cancer treatment so that people who use the centre can rest and focus on their recovery.

The Cancer Society’s new campaign hopes to reduce the nightly fee at the Kordyban Lodge from $54.00 to $20.00 per guest.

According to the Cancer Society, the goal is to raise $450,000, with more than $220,000 pledged to-date.

The Society says the Peace River Regional District is providing a pledge of $50,000 per year for the next three years.

For more information and to donate, you can visit the Canadian Cancer Society’s website.

Previous articleConservative Leader Andrew Scheer is a dual Canadian-U.S. citizen
Next articlePromise tracker: What the parties are pitching on the campaign trail

