Local four-time Olympic Speed Skating medallist, Denny Morrison, was at the Jumpstart Games in Fort St. John, on October 23, to cheer on and encourage the 275 kids. Photo by Scott Brooks
Sports

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities hosts Jumpstart Games to local kids in Fort St John

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities was host to the Jumpstart Games on Wednesday in Fort St. John.

About 275 local kids, in grades 4 to 6, from Ecole Central, Duncan Cran, and Robert Ogilvie took part in the Jumpstart Games.

Participants in the Games tried their hand at various activities such as kinball, soccer and agility ladder drills.

The four sports organizations that assisted in the Games were the Fort St. John Minor Lacrosse Association, Engage Sport North, the Energetic Edge Cheer Association, and the Fort St. John Speed Skating Club.

Jumpstart Charities Regional Manager, Katlyn Soanes, says the Jumpstart Games is an opportunity to give back the community and to invite families out to play.

“The Fort St. John community is amazing at donating and supporting Jumpstart, and it’s an opportunity for us to give back on a bigger scale and invite these families out to play.”

Onsite to encourage and cheer on the kids was local four-time Olympic Speed Skating medallist, Denny Morrison.

Morrison says he is involved with Jumpstart for a number of reasons, including to be an inspiration to the kids and show them that in order to be a successful athlete, you need to believe in yourself and have fun in what you do.

“I’m involved for a number of reasons. It’s awesome to be a successful athlete and hopefully, these kids look up to me, not just as a role model but a successful athlete. It’s more impactful because I’m a successful athlete from Fort St. John, I have been in these kids shoes, the world’s your oyster, so I’m just trying to inspire them to believe in themselves and have fun.”

Since 2005, Jumpstart Charities has disbursed more than $115,000 to help hundreds of kids in Fort St. John participate in sport and recreation.

For more information, you can visit jumpstart.canadiantire.ca.

