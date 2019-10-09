-8.8 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
Canadians not worried about national unity amid rise in Bloc support: Trudeau

Canadian Press Canadian Press

MARKHAM, Ont. — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says Canadians are not worried about national unity.

Trudeau says as he meets people across the country they are not talking to him about national unity, they are talking to him about the environment.

The Liberal leader was asked today if he would be willing to work with the Bloc Quebecois, as polling suggests support for the sovereigntist party is increasing.

He sidestepped the question, saying the Bloc can’t fight Conservative premiers who are against the carbon tax.

Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has been trying to portray himself as the only one who truly understands the needs and values of Quebecers.

All major party leaders will be focusing on Quebec voters Thursday, in the campaign’s only official French-language debate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Election News

Previous articleAlberta bill proposes agency to help Indigenous groups invest in energy projects
Next articleScheer pledges to close asylum ‘loophole’ at Roxham Road crossing

