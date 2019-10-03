12.6 C
News

Candidate Nominations for 2019 Federal Election closed, five candidates to run in PG-PR-NR

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Candidate Nominations for the 2019 Federal Election closed on September 30.

According to Elections Canada, there are 2,146 candidates running in the election, across Canada’s 338 electoral districts.

Officially running in the 2019 Federal Election for Prince George – Peace River – Northern Rockies include:

  • Incumbent Bob Zimmer from the Conservative Party
  • Ron Vaillant representing the Peoples Party of Canada
  • Mavis Erickson of the Liberal Party
  • Catharine Kendall of the Green Party
  • Marcia Luccock representing the NDP Party

The one candidate to have been removed from the list is Jacob Stokes of the Rhinoceros Party as he did not have his paperwork filed before the September 30 deadline.

Ahead of the Federal Election, an All Candidates Forum is taking place in Fort St. John at The Lido on October 10.

General Election day is set for October 21, 2019.

Election News

Scott Brooks
