Thursday, October 3, 2019
Carbon offsets helpful to address airplane emissions but not ideal

OTTAWA — The general manager of the company selling carbon offsets to the Liberal campaign says there isn’t a better way currently to ease the greenhouse gas effect from airplanes.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is defending his campaign’s decision to use a cargo and a passenger plane on his election tour by promising to buy carbon offsets for all the greenhouse gas emissions the planes produce.

Carbon offsets allow individuals or companies to pay to invest in projects like wind farms or tree planting to reduce overall emissions by the same amount they are producing elsewhere, usually by flying.

Sean Drygas, the general manager at Bullfrog Inc., says carbon offsets are a way to help reduce the climate impact from air travel because there aren’t any lower-emission alternatives to jet fuel.

Keith Stewart, a senior energy strategist at Greenpeace Canada, says offsets are not ideal because there is no certainty the money is going to projects that wouldn’t be built without the offset revenues.

However, Stewart also says he fears the question about the planes and carbon offsets is a major distraction from the conversations Canadians should be having in this campaign about policies to reduce emissions and address climate change.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.

