Caribou population up by almost 50 percent following five-year wolf cull in South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has released a report, by Wildlife Biologist Mike Bridger, reviewing a five-year experiment of a wolf reduction program in an effort to restore caribou populations within the South Peace.

Between 2015 and 2019, the Province carried out an experimental wolf cull to restore the declining South Peace Caribou population.

The report found that the five-year wolf reduction had a positive effect on the caribou as herds had increased by almost 50 percent from 166 individuals in 2016 to 247 in 2019.

If the wolf cull is to continue, the report estimates that the population would increase to 275 in 2020.

The report recommends that the Province continues the reduction program, for at least another five years, until the caribou population restores itself to about 1,000.

The full report can be found on the Province’s website.