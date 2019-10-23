-0.4 C
CDI Speaker Series; ‘The Port of Vancouver: Linking B.C. Resources to World Markets’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Community Development Institute (CDI) will be hosting a Speaker Series with Guest Speaker Judy Rogers.

The CDI and the University of Northern British Columbia will host Judy Rogers, who is the Chair of Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, the federal agency responsible for the stewardship of the Port of Vancouver.

The free Speaker Series is on Monday, November 4th, 2019 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the T & T Communications (West) Meeting Room at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. Refreshments will be served.

Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver has been growing steadily for ten years, with more growth forecasted ahead.  For resource communities such as Fort St. John, the Port of Vancouver is an important link to global markets.  Judy will talk about how the port authority is investing in infrastructure and supply chain efficiency to increase the efficient movement of goods to and from the port, to support Canadian businesses, and B.C.’s resource trade—now and into the future.

