Celebration of Life announced for Chloe Allen
News

Celebration of Life announced for Chloe Allen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Celebration of Life, has been planned for Chloe Allen.

Allen passed suddenly and unexpectedly in the early morning of Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the age of 12 due to a burst brain cyst.

The Celebration of Life/Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 25th, 2019, at 4:00 PM at the Evangel Downtown Church, #10040 – 100 street with the entrance at 101 Street. Tea, coffee and snack Social will follow the service.

The family is welcoming Allen’s friends, teachers, schoolmates, and family to attend.

Allen, remembered as a healthy, active, and full of life girl. A Grade 7 French Immersion student at Ecole Central, she also played trumpet in Band at Bert Bowes.

It was shared, Allen made everyone around her feel welcome and included and that she had the biggest heart for others. Allen was said to be full of love and light, and her smile and laugh would light up the darkest room and soften the hardest heart.

Allen was an artist and loved to make crafts for her family and friends. It was shared, she was incredibly creative and could make even the most basic activities fun for everyone involved.

A GoFundMe account was set up to help the family cover funeral expenses and travel expenses for out-of-town family.

To view the GoFundMe Account; CLICK HERE. 

 

 

