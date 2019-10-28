-9.6 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 28, 2019
News

Chamber of Commerce Speaker Luncheon with BC Hydro

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting Chris O’Riley President and CEO of BC Hydro.

November 19th, 2019, from 11:45 AM – 1:15 PM at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre to attend the speaker series. Members Cost $35.00 Non-Members $40.00.

O’Riley is a Professional Engineer and holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration. O’Riley lives in Vancouver with his wife and three children, where he is active in his local community.

Originally from Nova Scotia, O’Riley’s family relocated to B.C. in 1974 as his father was inspired by the growth in B.C. and in particular, a Time Magazine article featuring W.A.C. Bennett, the driving force behind BC Hydro as we know it today. With great appreciation for the sense of history and legacy of our province’s crown jewel, O’Riley feels honoured to be leading the company today.

O’Riley built his career at BC Hydro, starting as an engineer-in-training fresh out of university in 1990. During his 29-year career, O’Riley has held positions throughout the organization and across the province, including roles working with customers, leading operations, overseeing capital projects, and working at BC Hydro’s trading subsidiary. He has been a member of BC Hydro’s Executive Team since 2007 and was appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2015.

BC Hydro is British Columbia’s largest Crown corporation, the fourth largest company in the province as ranked by annual revenue.

BC Hydro delivers 98% renewable and clean electricity to its 4 million customers. To ensure a reliable supply of this critical product, BC Hydro will spend approximately $2 billion per year over the next 10 years to refurbish and expand its electricity assets.

With the construction of the Site C Project currently underway, O’Riley continues to seek opportunities to support clean development in B.C., such as through low carbon electrification.

 

 

 

