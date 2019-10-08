-2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
Changes for 2019-2020 NPHL season following Flyers' leave of absence

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After Monday’s announcement that the Fort St. John Flyers would be taking a one-year leave of absence, the North Peace Hockey League is now down to six teams for the 2019-2020 season.

In light of this development, NPHL President, Jack McAvoy, has set out a proposal for a 20-game schedule with the existing teams which will feature twice at home and twice on the road. In addition, Division play will be scrapped for the season.

When it comes to playoffs, the format is as follows: first and second place receive a bye while third plays sixth and fourth plays fifth in a best-of-five series.

Meanwhile, the semi-finals and final are best-of-seven with the higher seed receiving a home-ice advantage.

The NPHL 2019-2020 season schedule is expected to be released this Wednesday, October 9.

The Flyers have been a team for 60 years and first joined the NPHL in 2004-05, playing 15 consecutive seasons and won multiple league titles.

