Charlie Lake Fire Department investigating Monday morning fire

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – The Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Monday.

The department was called out to a structure on Kaps Road Monday morning. According to the Peace River Regional District, the Charlie Lake and Fort St. John Fire Departments responded to the call.

The Regional District won’t say if the structure was destroyed by the fire or if anyone was in the structure at the time of the fire. A total of 13 firefighters from Charlie Lake and four from Fort St. John were on the scene for over four hours on Monday.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.