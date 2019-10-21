1.8 C
Fort St. John
Monday, October 21, 2019
News

Charlie Lake Fire Department to visit residents this Thursday for Smoke Detector Safety Check

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – This Thursday, October 24, the Charlie Lake Fire Department will be making their rounds in Charlie Lake for a Smoke Detector Safety Check.

According to the Peace River Regional District, uniformed firefighters will be going door-to-door to check smoke detectors and provide information on safety tips for the residents of Charlie Lake.

The Fire Department is reminding residents that smoke detectors are a key part of a home fire plan and that everyone should have one installed, and properly working, on every level of the home.

It is also important to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors every year and to replace the entire unit every 10 years to ensure proper performance.

The Smoke Detector Safety Check is taking place this Thursday, October 24 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Charlie Lake.

