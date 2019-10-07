Chetwynd Police recover stolen vehicle

CHETWYND, B.C. – RCMP responded to a Motor Vehicle Crash East of Chetwynd on Hwy 97 S. On Friday, October 4th, 2019 at 5:05 AM.

According to the RCMP, when the police arrived, the driver of the vehicle had left the scene. After a thorough investigation police discover that the vehicle involved had been reported stolen out of Mackenzie BC.

With help from members of the community, Chetwynd RCMP was able to track down the driver of the vehicle. The driver, who is well known to police, is a prolific offender from Prince George, the Peace Laird Area and into Alberta.

The suspect remains in police custody, pending a future court date and could face charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Break and Enter Tools, and leaving the scene of an accident.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information on this matter to call the Chetwynd RCMP at 250 778 9221 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477