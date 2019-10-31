City Council declined an invitation to participate in a ‘Regional Housing Needs Report Project.’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council declined an invitation by the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) to participate in the funding application for a ‘Regional Housing Needs Report Project.’

The PRRD sent an invitation to the staff of the City of Fort St. John to participate in a regional housing needs report project. The Local Government Act now includes Division 22 – Housing Needs Reports and several regulations that clarify the legislation.

The staff of the city of Fort St. John are planning to do this work in 2020, yet due to the amount of work required and the specific scope required, staff feel they must do the work themselves rather than do what the PRRD’s project will address.

The city of Fort St. John staff has identified housing and affordable housing strategy as a critical objective in the strategic plan because legislation requires a report.

The staff of the city of Fort St. John share, they will use every opportunity to engage with the PRRD to share what they have learned to help include with their work.

City staff recognizes the importance of regional discussions on housing needs and supports participation as a stakeholder in a Regional Housing Needs project.