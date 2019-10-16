City of Fort St John auctions off five properties as part of Annual Tax Sale

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John held its Annual Tax Sale on September 30 in the Council Chambers at City Hall.

According to a report, released by the City, at the beginning of September, there were over 200 properties eligible for tax sale due to their delinquent City tax status.

The City defines delinquent status as when a property owner has failed to pay their City taxes for three years.

By the day of the sale, the City says the list was reduced down to just five properties.

The City reports that 23 people were in attendance for the sale and that bids

were secured for the five properties that were on the list.

The City will be registering with Land Titles a notice of tax sale for each of the

five properties and will be notifying current owners of the sales.