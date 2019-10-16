City of Fort St john Council approves a list of proclamations for October and November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a Council meeting on Tuesday, City of Fort St. John Council approved a list of upcoming weekly and monthly proclamations for October and November.

Council declared to recognize the month of October as Foster Family Month, as requested by the Ministry of Children and Family Development, in recognition of the importance and significance that foster families have on youth across B.C.

October 21 to the 24 has been proclaimed by Council as Small Business Week, as requested by Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce, to honour the contribution of small businesses as the foundation that creates the fabric of Canadian economies.

Council declared to recognize the week of October 21 to the 27 as Waste Reduction Week, as requested by NEAT, to remain committed to conserving resources, protecting the environment, and educating the community.

Then during the month of November, Council proclaimed it as Be An Angel Month to support the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation’s fundraising initiatives in order to provide care to the hospital’s patients.