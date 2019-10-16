City of Fort St John Council endorses plan for 100 Street Corridor

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Tuesday, Council was presented with a final plan for the 100 Street Corridor.

Back in June, the City, along with MODUS Planning and Urban Systems, held a Design Charrette exploring the different design options for the reconstruction of 100 Street.

Through those sessions, the design team was able to come up with a design and plan that best suits the needs and functionality of downtown.

According to Lead Urban Designer for MODUS, Edward Porter, throughout the designing of 100 Street, they kept in mind the vision of “A street for everyone, in the heart of a thriving downtown.”

In order to keep that vision in mind, the team decided to present Council with an optimized three-lane concept that is expected to accommodate all users of the downtown.

The final plan will see downtown, along 100 Street, divided up into five precincts starting at 95 Avenue and running north until 110 Avenue. The main part of downtown will run from 96 Avenue to 105 Avenue.

Council endorsed the overall plan for approval to proceed for the tendering process of the construction project.

Construction is expected to start in the Spring of 2020 and be complete, in stages, over the next four to five years.