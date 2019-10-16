2.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
An overview of the entire final plan for the reconstruction of 100 Street. Source City of Fort St. John
Home News City of Fort St John Council endorses plan for 100 Street Corridor
News

City of Fort St John Council endorses plan for 100 Street Corridor

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Tuesday, Council was presented with a final plan for the 100 Street Corridor.

Back in June, the City, along with MODUS Planning and Urban Systems, held a Design Charrette exploring the different design options for the reconstruction of 100 Street.

Through those sessions, the design team was able to come up with a design and plan that best suits the needs and functionality of downtown.

According to Lead Urban Designer for MODUS, Edward Porter, throughout the designing of 100 Street, they kept in mind the vision of “A street for everyone, in the heart of a thriving downtown.”

In order to keep that vision in mind, the team decided to present Council with an optimized three-lane concept that is expected to accommodate all users of the downtown.

Cross section for the optimized three-lane concept for 100 Street. Source City of Fort St. John

The final plan will see downtown, along 100 Street, divided up into five precincts starting at 95 Avenue and running north until 110 Avenue. The main part of downtown will run from 96 Avenue to 105 Avenue.

The 100 Street plan by precincts. Source City of Fort St. John

Council endorsed the overall plan for approval to proceed for the tendering process of the construction project.

Construction is expected to start in the Spring of 2020 and be complete, in stages, over the next four to five years.

Election News

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleWhere the federal leaders are Wednesday, Oct. 16

RECENT STORIES

News

Advanced voting increases by 29 percent over 2015

Adam Reaburn -
OTTAWA, O.N. - The number of advanced voters has increased by 29 percent over the last Federal Election. The Chief Electoral...
Read more
News

Charlie Lake Fire Department investigating Monday morning fire

Adam Reaburn -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - The Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Monday. The department was called...
Read more
News

Prince George RCMP warning hunters that thieves are targeting vehicles with firearms

Adam Reaburn -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Prince George RCMP are asking hunters to take extra precautions with firearms after a number...
Read more

Local Events

Must Read

News

Charlie Lake Fire Department investigating Monday morning fire

Adam Reaburn -
CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. - The Charlie Lake Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Monday. The department was called out to a structure on...

Winnipeg teen with terminal cancer encourages people to get out to...

Gun-control activists say Liberal party has best platform on gun control

Some disabled Canadians feeling left out of discussion during election campaign

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: contact@energeticcity.ca
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.