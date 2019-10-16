10 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Photo of City Hall. Photo by Tracy Teves
News

City of Fort St John Council grants annual permissive tax exemption status to local organizations

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Tuesday, Council granted permissive tax exemption status to close to 30 properties within the City for the 2020 taxation year.

A permissive tax exemption may be provided to an eligible property by bylaw at the discretion of a municipal council.

Properties owned by charitable and non-profit organizations are eligible for such exemption.

All permissive tax exemption bylaws must be adopted by October 31 of each year and sent to B.C. Assessment. This allows B.C. Assessment time to adjust the tax roll accordingly to identify those properties that are exempt for the upcoming year.

One property to have a permissive tax exemption bylaw that extends past the 2020 taxation year is the Fort St. John Curling Club. The agreement with the City expires in 2023.

Here is the list of properties granted a permissive tax exemption:

  • Abbeyfield House of Fort St. John 2006 Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No.
    2471, 2019,
  • BC Conference of Mennonite Churches Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No.
    2472, 2019,
  • BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Permissive Tax Exemption
    Bylaw No. 2473, 2019,
  •  Canadian Baptists of Western Canada (Calvary Baptist Church) Permissive Tax
    Exemption Bylaw No. 2474, 2019,
  • Pinnacle Capital Corporation (Canadian Red Cross Lease Agreement)
    Permissive Tax Exemption No. 2475, 2019,
  • Christian Life Centre of Fort St. John Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No.
    2477, 2019,
  • Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Canada Permissive Tax
    Exemption Bylaw No. 2478, 2019,
  • Evangel Chapel Society Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2479, 2019,
  • Fort St. John Christian and Missionary Alliance Church Permissive Tax
    Exemption Bylaw No. 2481, 2019,
  • Fort St. John Evangelical Mission Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2482,
    2019,
  • Fort St. John Friendship Society Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2483,
    2019,
  • Fort St. John Presbyterian Church Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2484,
    2019,
  • Fort St. John Women’s Resource Society Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No.
    2485, 2019,
  • Guru Nanak Sikh Temple and Cultural Society Permissive Tax Exemption
    Bylaw No. 2486, 2019,
  • North Peace Historical Society Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2487,
    2019,
  • New Totem Archers (City of Fort St. John Lease Agreement) Permissive Tax
    Exemption Bylaw No. 2488, 2019,
  • North Peace Community Resources Society Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw
    No. 2489, 2019,
  • Industrial Surplus Supplies Ltd. (North Peace Gymnastics Association)
    Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2490, 2019,
  • North Peace Light Horse Association Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No.
    2491, 2019,
  • Peace Lutheran Church Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2493, 2019,
  • Peace View Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Permissive Tax Exemption
    Bylaw No. 2494, 2019,
  • Pentecostals of Fort St. John Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2495, 2019,
  • Roman Catholic Episcopal Corporation of Prince Rupert Permissive Tax
    Exemption Bylaw No. 2496, 2019,
  • Royal Canadian Legion Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2497, 2019,
  • Salvation Army Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2498, 2019,
  • Seventh-Day Adventist Church (BC Conference) Permissive Tax Exemption
    Bylaw No. 2499, 2019,
  • Board of School Trustees (Totem Preschool Lease) Permissive Tax Exemption
    Bylaw No. 2500, 2019,
  • Fort St. John MotoX Society Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 2501, 2019,
  • Fort St. John Senior Citizen Association Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No.
    2502, 2019

