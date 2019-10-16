City of Fort St John Council grants annual permissive tax exemption status to local organizations

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Tuesday, Council granted permissive tax exemption status to close to 30 properties within the City for the 2020 taxation year.

A permissive tax exemption may be provided to an eligible property by bylaw at the discretion of a municipal council.

Properties owned by charitable and non-profit organizations are eligible for such exemption.

All permissive tax exemption bylaws must be adopted by October 31 of each year and sent to B.C. Assessment. This allows B.C. Assessment time to adjust the tax roll accordingly to identify those properties that are exempt for the upcoming year.

One property to have a permissive tax exemption bylaw that extends past the 2020 taxation year is the Fort St. John Curling Club. The agreement with the City expires in 2023.

Here is the list of properties granted a permissive tax exemption: