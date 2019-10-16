10 C
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Source The Royal Canadian Legion
News

City of Fort St John Council proclaims October 25 to November 12 for annual Poppy Campaign

Avatar Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a City of Fort St. John Council meeting on Tuesday, Council proclaimed October 25 to November 12 for the Royal Canadian Legion’s annual Poppy Campaign.

In recognition of the annual Poppy Campaign, a Poppy Campaign Flag will be flown outside of City Hall.

According to the Canadian Legion, from the last Friday of October through Remembrance Day, millions of Canadians wear a Poppy as a visual pledge to never forget those who sacrificed their lives for freedom.

The Canadian Legion invites everyone across the country to show their recognition and respect by proudly wearing this symbol of Remembrance and taking a moment to reflect.

Each year the Legion relies on volunteers to help sell poppies at stores all around the community in order to financially support veterans and their families.

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
