City of Fort St John Council to decide to remain in planning process for new pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At the next Council meeting on Monday, City of Fort St. John Council will decide if they wish to remain in the planning process to replace the North Peace Leisure Pool and if they want to include additional amenities in the project.

Currently, the Peace River Regional District estimates the cost of constructing a new pool to be around $60 million. Although, the cost could increase to $109 million if a number of amenities are added, such as an indoor soccer field.

The 23,500 square foot Leisure Pool opened its doors in 1996 and is owned by the District and operated by the City. The pool is listed as one of the City’s most-used facilities, second to the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

Council is expected to make its decision on Monday.

The full report can be found on the City’s website.